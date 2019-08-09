A celebration of life for John James “Jim” Brown will take place at 4 p.m. Aug. 11, 2019, in Centennial Park on Holman Avenue in Salida.
Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory in Santa Clara, New Mexico.
