Longtime Salida resident F. Harold Millage, 89, died Nov. 20, 2019, at his home, three days short of his 90th birthday.
He was born Nov. 23, 1929, in Norton, Kansas, to Harold M. and Lottie Millage.
He worked in the grocery business his entire life. He was employed at Safeway after arriving in Salida in 1968 until retiring in 1991.
Mr. Millage was a member of the Elks Lodge and loved to dance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Millage.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Robert Millage of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; daughters, Patricia (Marcia) Millage of Maple Valley, Washington, and Julie (Mike) Johnson of Colorado Springs; stepson, Gregg (Kari) Dennison of Spearfish, South Dakota; and six grandchildren.
No services were held per his request.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
