Ruby M. Pinell Taylor, 84, of Poncha Springs died Aug. 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by family, after months of battling cancer.
The second of six children, she was born March 30, 1935, to Wally and Mable (Guidroz) Pinell in Plaquemine, Louisiana.
She earned her registered nurse degree from Charity School of Nursing in New Orleans, Louisiana.
In 1960 while working for Shell Oil Co., she met and married Gene Taylor, an engineer at Shell.
After a career with Shell Oil Co., Mr. Taylor was ready to retire, and the couple moved to Poncha Springs, where his parents had lived.
Her family said the pair had keen interest in serving the community by being active in church, and Mrs. Taylor served as a Poncha Springs trustee and mayor for six years.
The couple were enthusiastic anglers and spent many days fishing in the mountain streams with family and friends.
Another summer highlight was volunteering with crews maintaining the Colorado Trail.
Every Thanksgiving at the Taylor home was a huge feast for family and friends, sharing southern Louisiana-inspired foods.
Her family said Mrs. Taylor’s New Orleans-style bread pudding was a much anticipated dessert.
Downhill and cross-country skiing were winter choices for fun and excitement for her and the many friends who visited the Taylor home.
Her family said her flower garden was a delight for the whole neighborhood to see.
A strong advocate for higher education, Mrs. Taylor assisted all her children, grandchildren and brother in earning bachelor’s degrees.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Michael Taylor; parents; and sisters Beverly P. King and Ruth P. Dantin.
Survivors include her daughters, Lynn (Dave) Birch of Cotopaxi and Genene (Kim) Phillips of Salida; siblings Wally (Loni) Pinell of Poncha Springs, Patricia (Garry) Longaker of Nathrop and Glynn (Pam) Pinell of New Orleans; and grandsons, Brett Carollo of Houston, Texas, Michael Mondello of New Orleans and Jake Phillips of Denver.
Her memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 30, 2019, at Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Salida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Grainery Ministries, 1348 E St., Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
