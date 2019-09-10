Mass of Christian burial for Margaret M. “Peggy” Dice was held at 11 a.m. Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
The Rev. Stephen Parlet was the celebrant.
Musicians Judy Bullen and Jennifer Scanga performed “Holy City,” “Shepherd Me O God” and “Beyond the Sunset.”
Pallbearers were Layne Carpenter, Marcus Scanga, Paul McClelland, Russell Evers, Greg Felt, Alicia DeLeo and Darian Graf.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
