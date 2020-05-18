Louise Pace, 98, of Salida died May 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born Aug. 17, 1921, in Denver to Henry and Mary Williams.
She was the oldest and last surviving of four siblings.
In 1940, she graduated from Denver West High School, where she met her husband, Loren Pace.
They were married April 28, 1941, and were together for 73 years until his death in 2014.
After World War II they settled in Englewood and raised three daughters.
Mrs. Pace was a homemaker until the children were in high school, sewing their clothes, becoming a 4-H leader, cooking, square dancing, camping, hiking and singing with her family.
In 1964 the Pace family left the Denver area and moved to Leadville, where she worked in a bank and later became a legal secretary for Peter Cosgriff.
Her family said that she always said the years in Leadville were the best times of her life.
She and her husband moved to Salida in 1990 to be closer to family.
They particularly enjoyed eating at Grimo’s Italian Restaurant in Poncha Springs.
Mrs. Pace was an artist in many mediums: oil painting, jewelry making, crafting in macramé, tole painting, quilling and crocheting.
Family members said she dedicated her life to her family and home, and she and her husband were kind and gracious hosts to many friends and family.
They said she will be remembered for instilling in her children a love of nature, wildlife and the high mountains.
Mrs. Pace was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, grandson Chris Erickson and granddaughter Sara Barton.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Barton, Betty Plotz and Nancy Pace (Kim Holden); grandchildren, Jenny Barton (Daniel Fernandes), Crystal (Derek) White, Amie Barton, Rebecca (Chip) Swan, Margot (Albert) Plotz Rodriguez and Ahynna Busetti; and great-grandchildren, Brooke Barton, Sage Knowles, Ethan Fernandes, Alex White, Obsidian White, Sara Rose Barton-Schick, Mackenzie Swan, Kaycee Swan and Xavier Rodriguez.
A celebration of her life is planned for early fall near Turquoise Lake above Leadville.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
