Lorenzo A. Archuleta, 65, of Salida died Oct. 11, 2019.
He was born Dec. 25, 1953.
Mr. Archuleta was a private man who loved his trucks, pets, fishing and the community of Salida, his family said.
He loved his job at Longfellow Elementary School and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
His family said Mr. Archuleta’s smile will be missed by his children, mother, brother and sisters, grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
They said his final days were spent surrounded by many loved ones.
Survivors include his mother, Candelaria Romero; children Phil Trujillo and Nancy Guyse and family; brother Felix Archuleta and family; sisters, Betty Medina and family, Eileen Herrera and family, Joann Vigil and family and Niva Medina and family; and many more friends and family.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.