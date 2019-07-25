Longtime Chaffee County resident Don Long, 85, died July 13, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He had recently moved back to Colorado from the town where he grew up, Lake View, Iowa.
He was born May 6, 1934, in Ida Grove, Iowa, to LaVern Long and Marie (Head) Long.
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps after he completed high school in 1953. He attained the rank of tech sergeant while serving in the Korean conflict.
Mr. Long rode the rodeo circuit as a “bull dogger” for many years.
He owned Hard Rock Redi-Mix Concrete Co. in Salida for almost 15 years and retired from Chaffee County after managing the landfill.
Mr. Long was married to Diane Broughton for 25 years, and they had six children together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sons Dustin Long and Donald Kenneth Long, Jr. and son-in-law Thomas Gorman.
Survivors include his sons David Long and Doug Long; daughters, Dodi (Erik) Johnson and Dani Gorman; grandchildren, Ciani (Marcial) Sosa, Ciara (Adam) Campbell, Ashley Brack, Joshua Long, Thomas Gorman, Patrick Gorman, Brandon Long, Alex (Kaitlyn) Johnson, Aliina Johnson, Erika (Zach) Shoop and Emily Johnson; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Ron (Paula) Long; sisters, Beverly Vauble and Sandra (Wally) Lot; and foster brother, Bob (Gerry) Abbott.
Arrangements are with Holt Family Funeral Home in Cañon City.
