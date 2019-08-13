Bonnie J. Cabe, 78, of Salida died July 15, 2019, at Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs after a long illness.
She was born Jan. 7, 1941, in Johnson City, New York, to Paul and Eloise Anderson.
She graduated from the University of Texas-Austin, with what her family said was “the only degree of bachelor of science in art ever conferred in University of Texas.”
She met her husband, Ron, in French class there, and the couple married in 1963 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Mrs. Cabe worked as a designer on the C-5A Project at Air Research before beginning her career as a mother in Coral Gables, Florida.
She enjoyed traveling, cooking and sewing, winning ribbons wherever she competed, including the Chaffee County Fair.
Mr. Cabe said she was a “compassionate” seamstress, who wouldn’t turn down anyone’s sewing project, whether repairs were needed on a horse blanket or adjustments made on a wedding gown.
“She didn’t turn them away, whether they had money or not,” he said.
He said she was passionate about the work, up until a few months before her death when her eyesight began to go, and was compassionate to the owners of the clothing items.
She also enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable garden.
Mrs. Cabe lived in Indiana, Arizona, Texas, Floria, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Colombia and the Dominican Republic before settling in Salida.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years; daughter, Jennifer Cabe; sons, Andrew and Matthew Cabe; sister-in-law Susan Tweit; grandchildren, Carson, Christopher, Colin and Madaline Cabe; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
