Raymond David Gallagher, 77, of Salida died June 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 11, 1943, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Christian Gallagher.
He lived in numerous states during his life, but all of his family lived in New Brunswick, Canada.
He married JoAnn Copeland on Aug. 18, 1972.
Mr. Gallagher owned and operated a roofing company in Conifer until his retirement.
He loved the outdoors, fly fishing and tying flies. He enjoyed woodworking and feeding birds.
His family said he was a devoted family man and husband and had a unique sense of humor.
They said he had a very strong faith and was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother; stepfather, Robert Raymond; and half-brother, Bruce Nelson.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Tracy (Debbie) Myers and Kenny (Daphne) Myers; grandchildren, Austin (Mandy) Myers, Carissa (Mike) Myers and Keefe (Taylor) Myers; and great-grandson, Liam Rayce Myers.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
