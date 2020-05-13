Franz Xaver “X” Wuerfmannsdobler, 86, of Salida died May 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Munich, Germany, to Alois and Franziska Wuerfmannsdobler.
He grew up in Munich with siblings Alois and Ella and trained as a cabinetmaker.
While in their teens, he and brother Alois joined a kayak club, opening opportunities to travel and compete throughout Europe.
News of a 26-mile downriver whitewater race on Colorado’s Arkansas River circulated through kayak clubs in Europe.
In 1955, he joined a contingent of European boaters who participated in the seventh annual FIBArk boat races, foregoing his qualified entry into the World Championships that year.
Mr. Wuerfmannsdobler fell in love with Salida and decided to relocate to pursue his passion for printing. Then-owner of The Mountain Mail George Oyler sponsored his immigration, and he worked as the newspaper’s pressman for 17 years.
He transitioned the paper’s printing press from movable type to offset printing.
Mr. Wuerfmannsdobler became a member of the community and avid explorer of the area’s outdoors.
In March 1966, he met Nancy Whitson, and they married five months later.
Together the couple raised two sons, Franz and Hans, dividing time between their home in Salida and a cabin in Garfield. His blue 1967 Chevrolet pickup ferried them between the two homes.
He worked at the Climax Molybdenum Mine starting in 1974 until the mine closed in 1985.
Shortly after the mine closed, he took a position in Salida School District’s maintenance department. He retired in 2006.
His family said he loved the Upper Arkansas Valley and contributed to the community throughout his life.
Mr. Wuerfmannsdobler was a member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, a troop leader in Boy Scouting and an active organizer in FIBArk.
In 1966 he served as commodore, and in 2012 he was installed in the FIBArk Hall of Fame. He contributed one of his kayaks to the “kayak wall” in downtown Salida.
His family said he was a funny, caring, hardworking and supremely generous soul who loved to share stories and jokes over coffee, grilled meats or any other treats.
He was an avid soccer fan, especially for FC Bayern, his hometown team. He was a well-known spoiler of all dogs he met but especially his own.
His family said he was a dedicated father and faithful husband.
Mr. Wuerfmannsdobler was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alois; and sister, Ella.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Franz (Lisa Mao) and Hans (Teresa Mora); sister-in-law, Irmgard Wurfmannsdobler; niece, Angelika Brummer; and nephew, Klaus Wurfmannsdobler.
His memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the FIBArk Community Paddling Center to support the FIBArk Youth Paddling Club at P.O. Box 762, Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
