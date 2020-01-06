Robert Edward “Bobby” Swanson Jr., 76, of Buena Vista died Jan. 1, 2020, in Colorado Springs.
He was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Denver.
He was a graduate of South High School in Denver and briefly attended the University of Colorado – Denver Center.
Mr. Swanson was an avid musician, playing lead guitar, and was influential in the early days of the rock and roll movement. He played in several bands, most notably Bobby Swanson and his Sonics and The Roadrunners.
He recorded several songs on Igloo and Donna Records in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
In his later career days, he worked as a woodworker and retired in 2009.
His hobbies included fly fishing and flying radio-controlled airplanes with his friends and family.
Mr. Swanson was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Garwick) Swanson, and parents, Robert E. Swanson Sr. and Georgia (Mock) Swanson.
Survivors include his brother, David; sons, Boone and Isaac; daughters, Georgia and Lisa (Mertes); and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 10, 2020, at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary Chapel, 12801 W. 44th Ave. in Wheat Ridge.
Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.