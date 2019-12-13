Charles Robert “Charlie” Tucker, Jr., 76, of Elbert died Dec. 8, 2019, at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, due to complications following surgery.
He was surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Jan. 25, 1943, in Huntington Park, California, to Charles Robert Tucker, Sr. and Nadine Grace (Hatfield) Tucker.
The family moved to Sapulpa, Oklahoma, and later to Fort Morgan, where he graduated from high school.
In 1965 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Army Military Intelligence. He was stationed in Turkey and Okinawa and was honorably discharged in 1969.
He attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in geology in 1974, a degree that he pursued because of his love for math, science and the outdoors.
While studying at the University of Wyoming, he met Sarah “Sally” Mignery. They were married in 1973 in Bryan, Ohio.
They had three children, Scott, Andrew and Kathryn. He coached all three kids in soccer.
In 1975 Mr. Tucker took a job as a field geologist for Phillips Petroleum Co. in Casper, Wyoming. His 27-year career with Phillips took him from Wyoming to Texas, back to Colorado and eventually to Oklahoma.
At Phillips he evolved from a field geologist to manager to developer of geological mapping software.
He retired in 2002 and moved to Nathrop to be closer to the mountains and his children.
For 15 years, he was active in the First Presbyterian Church in Salida, where he helped run the food pantry.
In 2017 Mr. and Mrs. Tucker moved to Elbert to live near his daughter and her family.
His family said he loved rocks and local geology, which led to dinosaur bone hunts when his kids were young, stopping the car at geological points of interest despite protests from those in the back seat; rock and gem collecting; and, later in life, jewelry making using gems and minerals from his collection.
He was passionate about the outdoors – camping, backpacking, hunting, fishing, photography and searching for arrowheads.
Mr. Tucker enjoyed home-brewing, genealogy and target practice, and his family said he was a true master of lame dad/grandpa jokes.
They also said that more than anything he loved spending time with his six granddaughters – taking them fishing, visiting rock shops and making them custom jewelry.
Survivors include his wife of more than 46 years; mother, Nadine Tucker of Carlsbad, California; sister, Gloria Robertson of Encinitas, California; brother, Paul Tucker of Wolfford, Texas; sons, Scott (Ellen) Tucker of Louisville and Andy (Wendy) Tucker of Fort Collins; daughter, Kathryn (Rob) Graft of Elbert; granddaughters, Anna, Jane, Lucy, Clara, Isla and Elouise; and many friends across the country.
A celebration of his life is being planned in the Salida area during the summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salida Winter Shelter at gofundme.com/f/salida-colorado-overnight-winter-shelter or Salida First Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 7 Poncha Blvd., Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements were with The Springs Funeral Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.