Harry Ronald Ricci, 87, of Salida died Jan. 22, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He was born Aug. 13, 1932, in Staten Island, New York, to Italian immigrant parents.
He graduated from PS 11 in 1946 and St. Peter’s High School in Staten Island in 1950.
He earned his degree in engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey.
Mr. Ricci was a member of ROTC while attending Stevens Institute and went into the U.S. Air Force with the rank of first lieutenant. He was stationed in Georgia, Texas and Colorado Springs.
He left the service in 1958 and was hired into the engineering group at General Electric Corp. in Syracuse, New York.
In 1960, he transferred to the newly developed computer division of General Electric Systems in Phoenix, Arizona.
In 1971, he left the world of computer design to operate his dad’s manufacturing and machine shop business, which he ran for several years.
After his dad’s death, he and his mother moved to Prescott, Arizona, where his younger brother Richard retired and sister Elaine worked at the VA hospital.
In 2009 after his mother died, he moved to Salida, where he joined up with his youngest brother, Len, two nephews and a niece.
Mr. Ricci was a lifetime member and instructor with the National Rifle Association; a firearm, archery, hunting and fishing enthusiast; a proficient maker of bows and arrows; and he played Spanish guitar.
He hunted deer and elk in the Salida area, and his favorite pastime was fishing for trout in the Arkansas River.
His family said he was a tough yet sweet man who was loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom Ricci.
Survivors include his brothers Richard Ricci of Prescott and Len Ricci of Salida; sister, Elaine of Prescott; and several nieces and nephews.
No local services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
