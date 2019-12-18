Former Salida resident Leona (Martinez) Torrano, 97, of Oakland, California, died Nov. 29, 2019, in Fremont, California.
She was born July 24, 1922, to John and Modesta Martinez of Salida.
She attended St. Joseph school and church and Salida High School.
In 1943, she left Salida with a cousin and uncle during wartime efforts, making her home in Oakland.
While in California, she met and married Frank Torrano and had three children, twins Ron and Cindy and son Fred.
She was a volunteer for Navy/Army Association during World War II.
Mrs. Torrano worked as a line operator for Del Monte for 38 years and was a member of the Machinists Union.
She was a member of St. Jarlath Church in Oakland.
Her family said that, being devoted to her parents, she returned to Salida every year until her mother died in 1971, then returned through the years to visit family.
They also said that at 97½, her memory may have faded in the day to day, but she never forgot her Salida roots, and she was a faithful, strong, hardworking, honest, loyal woman who did things her way and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Torrano was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Pimi, Alfred and Chuck and sisters Predy Medrano and Dorothy Vigil, all of whom were raised in Salida; and son Fred Torrano.
Survivors include her twin children, Frank “Ron” Torrano and Cynthia “Cindy” Torrano Turner of Oakland; brother John R. Martinez of Salida; sister Eldora (Martinez) Schieck of Whittier, California; grandchildren, Anthony, Nicole, Francine, Jessica, Eric, Frank and Joseph of Alameda County, California; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Faith and Levi of Alameda County; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, many of whom live in New Mexico, Salida and Denver.
Recitation of the holy rosary took place Dec. 11, 2019. Funeral services and interment were Dec. 12, 2019, at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Hayward, California.
Arrangements were with Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Hayward.
