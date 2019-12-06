Charles G. “Chuck” Jay, 94, died Dec. 3, 2019, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
He was born Oct. 22, 1925, in Salida to Arthur and Helen Jay.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and saw action in the Pacific Theater. His ship was sunk off the coast of Japan, and he set foot on Iwo Jima.
After the war, Mr. Jay married Eleanor Joanna Martin on May 1, 1948, in Salida, where they raised four children.
He was employed at Safeway, Boys Market on F Street, Tuttle’s Trading Post, which he later owned and operated in the 1970s and 1980s, and the U.S. Forest Service.
Mr. Jay participated on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., for World War II veterans in honor of their service.
His name is listed on the Chaffee County World War II Honor Roll on the wall of F Street Five & Dime.
His family said he was loved by many in Salida, had a quick wit, joking to all around him, and always had his house open to “all who dared enter.”
The Jays attended Temple Baptist Church from late 1960 until his death, and Mr. Jay served as deacon and Sunday school teacher and acted as grandpa to many kids around Salida.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and was an accomplished gunsmith.
His family said he was a true Salida icon and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Jay was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Jay; sister-in-law, Alice Jay; and son-in-law Ernie Brasselero.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years; sons, Charles David (Katherine) Jay of Loveland and Richard (Ava) Jay of Pueblo; daughters, Sandra (Butch) Pierce of Lyman, Wyoming, and Helen Brasselero of Buena Vista; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
His memorial service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
