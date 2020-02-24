Petrina Trinette “Trina” Hayes, 50, of Howard died Feb. 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 5, 1969, in Laramie, Wyoming, to Larry David Richard and Wanda Eloise Vaudrey.
Her family said she was a dedicated mom who took great joy in raising her son.
They said she was a great and studious chef, always experimenting with recipes.
She liked dogs and old trucks.
Family members said she was well loved by her family, friends and community and was considered by some to be the nicest person they ever met.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Hayes; son, Henry Hayes; parents; stepfather, James Vaudrey; stepmother, Carol Richard; sister, Devon Beninga; nephew, Torrey Wright; two stepsisters; a stepbrother; and many more family members.
A celebration of her life will take place at 2 p.m. May 9, 2020, at the Howard Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
