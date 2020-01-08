Longtime Salida resident Frank Quintana, 69, died Dec. 30, 2019, in Fort Collins.
He was born May 18, 1950, and grew up in Saguache but lived most of his life in Salida.
He worked at U.S. Soil and Cozinco.
His family said he was known for his whimsical play with words and was well liked in his workplace for keeping things light and fun with his quirky and creative personality.
They said he made up his own vocabulary by changing words like machine to “sheenery” and saying “son of a bunch of roses,” “thank the Lord and bless the cook” and “chingadera” for “that thing.”
Mr. Quintana lived with Angie Cunico for more than 35 years until her death in 2012.
He lived his last several years with his brother, Tom, in Fort Collins.
Mr. Quintana was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Angie Cunico.
Survivors include his brother, Tom Quintana, and family of Fort Collins; and stepchildren, Pat Roberts of Houston, Texas, Dick Cunico of Sarasota, Florida, and David Cunico of Salida.
Recitation of the rosary will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Saguache.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 9, 2020, at the church.
Arrangements are with Romero Funeral Home in Alamosa.
