Former Salida resident David K. Heeke, 63, of Haysville, Kansas, died Feb. 14, 2020, in Denver.
He was born Sept. 18, 1956, in Pratt, Kansas, to Donna McCollum and was later adopted by Arnold and Mildred Heeke.
He spent his early childhood in Cunningham, Kansas, and moved to Salida when he was 10 years old.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1974. He was a member of the Salida High School marching band, jazz band and concert band.
Mr. Heeke worked for the Colorado Department of Corrections for many years.
He and his wife, Toni, started and ran Anna Marie’s Personal Care Home in Salida.
He also spent many years working as a certified nurse assistant at the Salida Hospital.
His family said he enjoyed taking care of people.
Mr. Heeke loved music and often spent time listening to the Eagles with his daughter Devyn and singing songs with his daughter Michelle.
He liked spending time in the mountains, snowmobiling with his grandchildren and spending several weeks every year decorating for the holidays.
He enjoyed bicycling and would often ride several miles a day.
Mr. Heeke loved the Kansas City Chiefs and watching the games with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Rod Huckriede; and wife, Toni Heeke.
Survivors include his daughters, Devyn Kindall (Sean Cribari) of Salida and Michelle (Tom) Moon of Salida; sister, Cheryl McCollum of Wichita, Kansas; brother Mark Huckriede of Hutchinson, Kansas; and grandchildren, Creed Moon, Dylan Blades, Easton Moon and Payson Moon, all of Salida.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
