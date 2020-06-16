Rosalyne Marie Cope, 14, of Nathrop died June 10, 2020, in Nathrop.
She was born Oct. 5, 2005, in Salida to Scott and Amy (Franek) Cope.
She enjoyed horses, running and cross-country skiing.
She loved animals and wanted to be a veterinarian, but her passion was music. She enjoyed playing flute, oboe, piano and violin.
Miss Cope was a member of 4-H and the middle school wrestling, softball, track, cross-country and Nordic skiing teams.
She was a straight A student and a high achiever.
Her family said she was very passionate, especially about how people treat each other, and she cared deeply about the environment. They said she was always happy and loved her sisters.
A family friend said, “She was extraordinary. Losing what could have been doesn’t change a bit of what she contributed to the lives of all who knew her.”
Survivors include her parents; sisters, Madelyne and Evelyne Cope of Nathrop; uncles, Mick Cope of Olympia, Washington, Aaron Franek of Denver and Casey Franek of Denver; aunt, Lisa Franek of Los Angeles, California; and grandparents, Glen and Shirley Cope of Pagosa Springs and William and Jeanette Franek of Berthoud.
A celebration of her life will take place from 9-11 a.m. June 18, 2020, at the Buena Vista High School football field.
Social distancing and mask wearing will be followed during the celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rosalyne M. Cope Scholarship Fund at High Country Bank.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
