Sharon “Sherry” Kaye Carr, 79, of Buena Vista died April 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Seward, Nebraska, to Raymond and Dorothy Flowerday.
She grew up in rural Seward County and attended school in Beaver Crossing, Nebraska.
She graduated from high school in 1958 as valedictorian of her senior class.
She married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Carr, on June 14, 1959. They were married 56 years until his death in 2015.
After a couple of years in Seward and Lincoln, they resettled in Beaver Crossing, where they built careers and owned businesses, including West Blue Café and BC Carpenter Shop, and raised three boys, Michael (1960), Douglas (1965) and Patrick (1970).
Mrs. Carr was an accomplished musician from an early age, playing piano and organ for church services, choirs, weddings, funerals and the Savior Singers music group.
She was a piano teacher, instructing as many as 40 students a week.
Her family said music was a passion of hers until her last day on earth.
In 1974 the Carrs and another couple started Living Water Ranch, a Christian retreat center in Olsburg, Kansas.
They left Nebraska and with their three boys started a new life of missions and ministry.
In 1983 they relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona, where Mrs. Carr started a career as an agent for Farmers Insurance, becoming one of the top performing agents in the company.
After retiring from Farmers in 2001, she and her husband settled in Buena Vista to be closer to family.
They spent the rest of their lives together there, doing church work, enjoying family, traveling and eventually spending winters in southern Texas.
Her family said she loved taking care of and mentoring others, and from early on as a young bride she was always cooking meals for others, providing shelter, helping numerous foster children and working in churches and other ministries.
They said she loved Jesus and was quick to share her faith, pray for and support those around her in any way possible.
Her family said her music was a constant joy and comfort, and heaven gained one of the best pianists ever.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include her sons, Michael (Joyce) of Buena Vista, Douglas (Devon) of Monument and Patrick (Carissa) of Rio Hondo, Texas; siblings, Kathy Tyrrell, Jim Flowerday and Beth Hoffschneider; sister-in-law, Judy Stutzman; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Due to the current social distancing situation, no public service will be held at this time.
A celebration of life service will be planned for this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ark Valley Helping Hands, P.O. Box 1426, Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 1365, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
