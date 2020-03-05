Buena Vista resident Leonard Charles Brood, 86, died March 2, 2020, at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He was born Jan. 18, 1934, in Rudyard, Michigan, to Clifford and Ella Mae (Scott) Brood.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in Greenland, Okinawa and Alaska.
He married Elouise “Lou” Pasquala Armenta on July 2, 1966, in Buena Vista. They were married for 53 until her death in 2019.
He also was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter Annette (Scott) Wiley of Abilene, Texas, and son, Chuck (Nancy) Brood of Buena Vista.
Grandchildren: Ashley (Larry) Brower of Port Saint Lucia, Florida; Adam (Sarah) Wiley of Boise, Idaho; Anthony Nicholson of Buena Vista; Brittney (Brady) Baugher of Warsaw, Indiana; A.J. Johnson of Birmingham, Alabama; and Melody Brood of Fort Collins. Sisters: Artie Lieno and Verna Quick.
Great-grandchildren: Brooke, Brody and Breck Brower, Neveah Wiley, Carter Lee Nicholson, Leo and Cheyenne Baugher, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1-5 p.m. Sat. March 7 at the Buena Vista VFW.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com
Arrangements are with the Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
