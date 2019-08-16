Lisa Joylynne Dalrymple Johnson, 49, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, died Aug. 4, 2019.
She was born Jan. 7, 1970, in Greeley to Ronald and Connie (Carbajal) Dalrymple.
She graduated from Salida High School.
Ms. Johnson lived in Texas before moving to Carlsbad in 2010.
She worked for Jade Construction and David Fritschy, CPA.
She fought a battle with diabetes for 39 years, along with regular trips to dialysis.
Family and friends said her passion was her two wonderful daughters.
They said she will be missed and cherished by all who were touched by her.
She was preceded in death by her infant son and son Derrick Johnson; and grandparents, Pilar and Jenny Carbajal and Ronald and Dorothy Dalrymple.
Survivors include her daughters, Taylor Johnson and Hailey Johnson; special friend, Herman “J.J.” Montoya; parents; brothers, Peter (Shelly) Dalrymple and Joshua Dalrymple and his partner, Kim Bahr; nephew, Nathanial Dalrymple; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; special friend, Diane Johnson; and godfather, Joe Carbajal.
Visitation and funeral services were held Aug. 10, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home in Carlsbad with Deacon Tony Dominguez officiating.
Cremation took place following the service, and burial will be in Grand Junction at a later date.
Arrangements were with Denton-Wood Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at dentonwood.com.
