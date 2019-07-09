John Charles Mansheim, 80, died July 4, 2019, in Grand Junction.
He was born Sept. 4, 1938, in Salida.
The Mansheim family was known in the Salida area for mining and the entrepreneurial spirit of John’s father, Frank Mansheim, who with his wife, Caroline (Otte), raised John and his six siblings.
He graduated from St. Joseph School and Salida High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served from 1956-1959 and was stationed two years in France.
He returned to Colorado to work and attend the University of Colorado part-time.
In 1963, Mr. Mansheim joined the Salida Police Department and was the first officer in Salida to attend the police academy.
While he did not complete college, he was an avid reader with extensive knowledge of history and a love of politics.
He was promoted to captain and retired from the Salida Police Department in 1983.
The family relocated to Grand Junction in 1995, and Mr. Mansheim joined Hilltop as a youth coach and a client coordinator before retiring.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; sons, Bradley (Ave) Mansheim, Christopher (Heather) Mansheim and Michael (Billy) Mansheim; grandchildren, Darian, Christopher and Emily of Grand Junction; and brothers Frank Mansheim of Arvada and Richard Mansheim of Salida.
A breakfast gathering in celebration of his life will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 10, 2019, at Granzella Hall in Salida, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John Mansheim Memorial Fund, Alpine Bank, 225 N. Fifth St., Grand Junction, CO, 81501.
Arrangements are with Brown’s Cremation & Funeral Services in Grand Junction.
