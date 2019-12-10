Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with wind chill values between zero and 10, west wind at 10 mph, a high around 35 and a low of 14.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 25-30 mph west wind gusting as high as 45 mph. High will be 20 and low will be 10.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a southeast wind around 5 mph, a high of 44 and low around 23.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a light southwest wind becoming west at 5-9 mph in the afternoon. High will be 46 and low of 22.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a west-northwest wind around 5 mph. High will be 49 and the low will be 18.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a west wind around 5 mph, high near 40 and a low of 14.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Wednesday with a west wind 15-20 mph, high around 26 and low about 11. Wind chill values will be between minus 5 and minus 10.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a calm wind, high near 45 and low around 22.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a south-southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning, a high of 47 and low around 23.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy in the evening. Calm wind will become southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. High will be 51, low will be 25.
Dec. 9 Statistics
High: 34 Low: 19
Precipitation: .06
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .07
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.14
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 9
High: 28 Low: 12
Dec. 10 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:11
Sunset: 4:43
Length of day: 9:31
