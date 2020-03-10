Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 55, a low around 33 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 33, a low around 24, a west wind of 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be partly sunny today with a high near 61, a low around 36 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 63, a low around 35 and a southwest wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 70, a low around 35 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 58, a low around 35 and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers is forecast this after noon.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 37, a low around 29, a west wind of 25-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 60, a low of 38 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 67 and a low of 39.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 72 and a low around 39.
March 9 Statistics
High: 54 Low: 33
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: none
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 9
High: 51 Low: 33
March 10 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:23
Sunset: 7:06
Length of day: 11:43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.