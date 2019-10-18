Sunny
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of showers, a high of 58, a low of 27 and west wind of 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high of 36, low of 22, wind gusts as high as 45 mph and a 40 percent chance of snow.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 62 and a low of 35.
The Denver area could see isolated showers today with a high of 65, a low of 34 and winds of 5-15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 72, low of 36 and winds of 15-20 mph.
Extended forecast
Saturday in Salida will be sunny with a high of 60, low of 31 and a 30 percent chance of snow overnight. Sunday will have a high of 46, low of 23 and a 40 percent chance of snow. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph are possible both days.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend with a 50 percent chance of snow on Sunday. Highs range between 20 and 40 with lows around 23 and wind gusts up to 65 mph.
The Grand Junction area will be partly sunny this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s, lows in the 30s and a 30 percent chance of rain Sunday.
The Denver area will have a high of 68 on Saturday and 53 Sunday with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows will be in the 30s.
The Pueblo area could see rain this weekend. Highs will be in the 60s, lows in the 30-40s. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent Sunday.
Oct. 17 Statistics
High: 70 Low: 39
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 17
High: 67 Low: 30
Oct. 18 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:15
Sunset: 6:23
Length of day: 11:08
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.