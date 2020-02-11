Salida weather
Salida will be partly cloudy today with a high near 31, a low around 15, an east wind of 5 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow before 11 a.m.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a high of 18, a low of 10, an east wind of 10 to 15 mph, wind chill values between minus 10 and zero and a 40 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 36, a low of 18 and a northeast wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 34, a low of 13 and a southwest wind of 3-5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 29, a 30 percent chance of snow, a calm wind and a low of 12.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 37, a low around 10 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Wednesday with patchy blowing snow, a high of 20, a 20 percent chance of snow, a west-northwest wind of 20-30 mph and a low around 6.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 39, a calm wind and a low around 18.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 37, a low of 10 and a west wind around 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high of 39, a 20 percent chance of snow, a west-northwest wind at 5 mph and a low of 12.
Feb. 10 Statistics
High: 47 Low: 20
Precipitation .01
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .09
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .13
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 10
High: 39 Low: 18
Feb. 11 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:00
Sunset: 5:36
Length of day: 10:35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.