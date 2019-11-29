Salida weather
Salida will be cloudy today with a high of 43, a south wind of 5-15 mph, a low of 26 and a 100 percent chance of precipitation.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be snowy today with a high of 28, a low of 10, a south-southwest wind of 25-35 mph and a 100 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a 90 percent chance of showers, a high of 46 and a low of 22.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 30 percent chance of snow, a high near 44, a low around 26 and a southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 52, southwest wind at 10-15 mph, a low of 30 and a 50 percent chance of showers.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny this weekend with a high Saturday of 32, low of 8 and west wind of 20-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Sunday will have a high of 40, a low of 16 and west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny this weekend with a 30 percent chance of snow Saturday, highs around 20, lows around 15 and west winds of 20-30 mph gusting up to 45 mph.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 38 and lows around 15.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs around 40 and lows near 20.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs in the upper 40s, lows around 20 and wind gusts up to 50 mph on Saturday.
Nov. 28 Statistics
High: 41 Low: 31
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: .87
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 10.09
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 28
High: 37 Low: 24
Nov. 29 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:00
Sunset: 4:44
Length of day: 9:44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.