Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 74, a low around 41 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 52, a low around 33, a west-southwest wind of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 83, a low around 50 and a southeast wind with gusts up to 30 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today, becoming mostly sunny with a high of 74, a low of 49 and an east-northeast wind of 5-7 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today, becoming sunny with a high of 78 and a low around 44.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 74, a low near 39 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 52 and a low near 33. A west wind will blow at 25-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 79 and a low near 49.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 79 and a low of 48.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 86 and a low of 48.
May 11 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation trace
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: trace
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .77
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 11
High: 71 Low: 26
May 12 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:55
Sunset: 8:06
Length of day: 14:11
