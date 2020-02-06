Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 41, a low of 26, a west wind of 10-20 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 19, a low around 18, a west wind of 30-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and a 70 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 34, a low of 25 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 44, a low of 24 and a southwest wind of 7-9 mph with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 49, a low of 20, a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph and wind chill values between minus 5 and 5.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Friday with a high of 46, a low near 26, a west wind of 10-20 mph and a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
The Monarch area will be snowy Friday with a high near 26, a low of 18, an 80 percent chance of snow and a west wind of 40-45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a 20 percent chance of snow, a high of 44 and a low of 26.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Friday with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high of 40 and a low of 19.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 46, a low of 19 and a 50 percent chance of snow.
Feb. 5 Statistics
High: 25 Low: -2
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .08
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .12
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 5
High: 19 Low: -16
Feb. 6 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:06
Sunset: 5:30
Length of day: 10:25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.