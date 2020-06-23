Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of showers. High will be near 79 and low will be around 49, with an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a south wind at 5-10 mph and a 50 percent chance of showers. High will be 64 and low will be 44.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with an east wind of 5-10 mph. High will be 96 with a low around 64.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain. High will be near 83 with a low of 59.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 86 and a low around 59. A 30 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Extended forecast
Salida will be increasingly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 85, a low around 51 and a north wind of 5-10 mph. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted.
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 68, a low near 45 and a west-northwest wind of 10 mph. A 40 percent chance of showers is forecast.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 98 and a low near 67.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 91, a low of 62 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 91 and a low around 61.
June 22 Statistics
High: 86 Low: 51
Precipitation .01
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .37
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.26
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 22
High: 82 Low: 46
June 23 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:41
Sunset: 8:32
Length of day: 14:51
