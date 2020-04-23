Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of showers, a high of 62, a low of 33 and west wind of 10-15 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high of 34, a low of 22 and west wind of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 67, a low of 40 and west-northwest wind of 10-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of showers, a high of 67, a low of 40 and a southwest wind of 10-15 mph.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of showers, a high of 73, a low of 41, and west wind of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Friday with a 30 percent chance of showers, a high near 58, a low of 32 and a west-northwest wind of 10-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Friday with a 30 percent chance of snow showers, a high near 34 and a low of 33.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 67 and a low around 40.
The Denver area will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a 60 percent chance of showers, a high near 57 and a low near 39.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny Friday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 63 and a low of 38.
April 22 Statistics
High: 61 Low: 34
Precipitation .09
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .17
April avg. prcp.: 1.58
2020 prcp. to date: .74
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 2.77
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 22
High: 59 Low: 30
April 23 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:17
Sunset: 7:41
Length of day: 13:31
