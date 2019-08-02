Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 83, low of 53 and a light and variable wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 61, a low of 46 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be sunny today with a high of 94, low of 67 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 89 and a low of 62.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 90 and a low of 62.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a 70 percent chance of rain, highs near 83, lows around 53 and light and variable winds.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Saturday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 60 and a low of 47. Sunday will be cloudy with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high of 60 and a low of 47.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Saturday with a high of 96, low of 69 and an east wind of 5 mph. Sunday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 93 and a low around 67.
The Denver area will be sunny Saturday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 90 and a low of 64. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 92 and a low around 65.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny this weekend with a 50 percent chance of rain, highs near 90 and lows near 63 and light and variable winds.
Aug. 1 Statistics
High: 82 Low: 55
Precipitation .17
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .17
Aug. avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.65
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 1
High: 78 Low: 52
Aug. 2 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:06
Sunset: 8:15
Length of day: 14:08
