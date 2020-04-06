Salida weather
Salida’s forecast today calls for sunny skies with a high near 64, a low around 36 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 42, a low of 28 and a west-southwest wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 69 and a low around 42. A southwest wind will blow at 15-20 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 72, a low around 41 and a south-southwest wind of 8 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 77 and a low around 40. A southwest wind will blow at 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 63, a low around 36 and a west wind of 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 40, a low around 27 and a west wind of 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 70 and a low around 40.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 72 and a low around 41. A southwest wind will blow at 3-6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 77, a low around 39 and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Statistics
Friday 39 21 trace Saturday 57 23 none
Sunday 65 29 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: none
April avg. prcp.: 2.77
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 5
High: 57 Low: 23
April 6 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:41
Sunset: 7:32
Length of day: 12:51
