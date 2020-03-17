Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high near 58, a low around 32 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 38, a low around 26 and a southwest wind of 15-20 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be partly sunny today with a high near 68 and a low around 37.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 59, a low around 37 and a north wind of 6-9 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 56, a low around 35 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 56, a low near 33 and south wind at 5-15 mph. An 80 percent chance of rain and snow is forecast for Wednesday night.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 36, a low around 24, a west wind of 15 mph and a 60 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 60, a low near 36 and a 50 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 66 and a low around 35. There is a 20 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 72, a low near 39 and a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
March 16 Statistics
High: 59 Low: 33
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .17
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .43
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 16
High: 56 Low: 27
March 17 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:12
Sunset: 7:13
Length of day: 12:01
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.