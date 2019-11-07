Kids Weather

Maddie Bowers, a Longfellow Elementary School second-grader, loves the autumn leaves on the trees around Frantz Lake. Salida will be sunny today with a high of 53, a low around 29 and a south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.

 Maddie Bowers

Salida weather

Salida is predicted to be sunny today with a high near 53, a low around 29 and a south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 38, a low around 23 and a west wind of 20-25 mph. 

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 61, a low of 30 and a calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with gradual clearing, a high near 47, a low around 31 and an east-southeast wind of 3-8 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy through mid-morning today with gradual clearing, a high near 40, a southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a low of 31.

Extended forecast

Salida is forecast to be sunny Friday with a high near 57, a low around 29 and a northwest wind around 5 mph.

The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high near 40, a low around 26 and a west wind at 20-30 mph, with possible gusts up to 45 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 62, a low near 31 and an east wind of 5 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 65, a low around 33 and a west wind of 5-7 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 66, a low around 36 and a south  wind of 5 mph.

Nov. 6 Statistics

High: 60     Low: 31 Precipitation    none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

 

Nov. prcp.:                            none

Nov. avg. prcp.:                       .55

2019 prcp. to date:               8.99

Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.:          10.29

Average high: 52.8

Average low:        19.7

Buena Vista Statistics

Nov. 6

High: 56                            Low: 25

Nov. 7 Statistics

Sunrise:                                  6:36

Sunset:                                   4:48

Length of day:     9:56

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.