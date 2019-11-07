Salida weather
Salida is predicted to be sunny today with a high near 53, a low around 29 and a south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 38, a low around 23 and a west wind of 20-25 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 61, a low of 30 and a calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with gradual clearing, a high near 47, a low around 31 and an east-southeast wind of 3-8 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy through mid-morning today with gradual clearing, a high near 40, a southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a low of 31.
Extended forecast
Salida is forecast to be sunny Friday with a high near 57, a low around 29 and a northwest wind around 5 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high near 40, a low around 26 and a west wind at 20-30 mph, with possible gusts up to 45 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 62, a low near 31 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 65, a low around 33 and a west wind of 5-7 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 66, a low around 36 and a south wind of 5 mph.
Nov. 6 Statistics
High: 60 Low: 31 Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 6
High: 56 Low: 25
Nov. 7 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:36
Sunset: 4:48
Length of day: 9:56
