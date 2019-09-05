Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Morning sunshine will give way to isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. High 87F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.