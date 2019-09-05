Salida weather
Showers are likely in the Salida area today with increasing clouds and a 70 percent chance of precipitation. High will be 85 and low will be around 52, with afternoon thunderstorms.
Monarch weather
Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the Monarch area today. High will be 67 and low will be 47.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 10 percent chance of precipitation. High will be 94, and low will be around 65.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with wind gusting up to 18 mph. Expect a high of 94 and a low of 63.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 97 and a low around 64.
Extended forecast
Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Salida Friday. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. High will be near 80 and low around 50.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday in the Monarch area with a 90 percent chance of precipitation. High will be near 65 and low around 47.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a 40 percent chance of rain. High will be 93 and low around 63.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after noon. High will be 87, low around 61.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a 40 percent chance of showers and t-storms after noon. High will be 92 and low about 62.
Sept. 4 Statistics
High: 86 Low: 57
Precipitation 1.0
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.0
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 6.86
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 4
High: 80 Low: 51
Sept. 5 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:36
Sunset: 7:30
Length of day: 12:54
