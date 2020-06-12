Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a south wind 10-15 mph. High will be near 84 and low around 48. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a west wind at 5-15 mph. High will be around 67; low will be 44. A 30 percent chance of showers is predicted.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph. High will be 91 with a low around 59.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a southeast wind of 5-10 mph. High will be 94 with a low of 65.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 92 and a low of 58.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 82, lows around 48 and winds of 5-20 mph. A 60 percent chance of showers is forecast for Saturday and a 20 percent chance on Sunday.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny this weekend with highs near 63 and lows near 43. A 70 percent chance of showers is predicted for Saturday and a 20 percent chance on Sunday.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs of 90, lows of 58 and a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 90, lows around 60 and a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 94 and lows around 61.
June 11 Statistics
High: 82 Low: 46
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .20
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.09
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 11
High: 78 Low: 40
June 12 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:39
Sunset: 8:28
Length of day: 14:49
