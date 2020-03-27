Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 49, a low around 25, a southwest wind of 10 mph and a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high near 29, a low around 14 and a 50 percent chance of snow. Wind will be 15-25 mph from the southwest with gusts as high as 50 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 49, a low around 27 and an east wind of 5-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high of 44 and a low around 30.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 65 and a low around 34.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs near 50 and lows around 25. A 20 percent chance of precipitation is forecast for Sunday.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs near 30, lows near 20 and a 40 percent chance of snow on Sunday.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 55 and lows around 30.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the mid-50s and a lows around 30.
Pueblo and southern Colorado are forecast to be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 60 and lows around 30.
March 26 Statistics
High: 62 Low: 41
Precipitation none (Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .29
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .55
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 26
High: 56 Low: 34
March 27 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:57
Sunset: 7:22
Length of day: 12:26
