Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 42, a low around 19 and a southeast wind of 5-15 mph becoming west.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with patchy blowing snow, a high near 23, a low of 12, a west wind of 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8 a.m.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 42 and a low of 24.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 35, a low of 17 and a 50 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 35, a low near 23 and a 50 percent chance of snow.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high of 41, a low of 16, a south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow, increasing to a 50 percent chance at night.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny and windy Wednesday with a high near 25, a low around 9, a west wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph and a 40 percent chance of snow after 11 a.m.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 46 and a low around 19.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy Wednesday with a high near 29, a low near 12 and a 50-60 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 36, a low around 17 and a 50 percent chance of snow.
Feb. 17 Statistics
High: 47 Low: 37
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .14
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .18
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 17
High: 42 Low: 32
Feb. 18 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:52
Sunset: 5:44
Length of day: 10:52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.