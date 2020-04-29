Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 79, a low around 42 and a south wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 57, a low around 38 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 84, a low around 53 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado are predicted to be sunny today with a high near 75, a low around 50 and a south wind of 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 76, a low of 44 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 83, a low around 46 and a west wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Thursday with a high of 58, a low of 40 and a west wind at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 89, a low of 56 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 88 and a low around 54. A west-southwest wind of 5 mph is predicted.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 91 and a low around 56. A west-southwest wind will blow at 5 mph.
April 28 Statistics
High: 73 Low: 47
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .20
April avg. prcp.: 1.58
2020 prcp. to date: .77
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 2.77
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 28
High: 68 Low: 39
April 29 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:09
Sunset: 7:54
Length of day: 13:44
