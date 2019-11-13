Salida weather
Salida is predicted to be sunny today with a high near 57, a west wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 25.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny and windy today with a high near 39, a low around 23 and a west wind of 25-35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 58, a low of 28 and southeast wind of 5 mph becoming calm.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny and breezy today with a high of 54, a low around 29 and a west-southwest wind of 9-17 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today, then gradually clearing, with a high near 62, a west wind of 10-15 mph and a low around 29.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be sunny Thursday with a high near 56, a low around 29 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph becoming south-southwest in the afternoon.
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy Thursday with a high near 39, a low of 28 and west wind at 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 61, a low near 33 and an east wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 57, a low around 34 and a southeast wind at 3-6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday, with a high near 56, a low of 31 and a southeast wind around 5 mph.
Nov. 12 Statistics
High: 55 Low: 18
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 12
High: 53 Low: 11
Nov. 13 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:43
Sunset: 4:53
Length of day: 10:11
