Salida weather
Salida will be sunny and breezy today with a high of 78, a low near 44 and a south-southwest wind of 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 53, a low around 36 and a southwest wind of 30-40 mph, with gusts as high as 56 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 76, a low of 48 and a southwest wind of 10-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 81, a low of 47 and a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 91, a low of 55 and a south-southwest wind of 10-20 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 75, a low near 39 and a south wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
The Monarch area is predicted to be sunny Tuesday with a high of 52, a low of 31 and a southwest wind of 30-35 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 74, a low around 43 and a south-southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 84, a low of 50, a 20 percent chance of rain and a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 80, a low around 48 and an east wind of 10-15 mph.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 79 48 none
Saturday 76 46 none
Sunday 77 54 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 29
High: 73 Low: 44
Sept. 30 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:58
Sunset: 6:50
Length of day: 11:52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.