Salida weather
Salida will be mostly cloudy today, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71, a low around 36 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 52, a low around 31 and a west wind of 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 74, a low around 46 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 72 and a low around 42. A north-northwest wind of 5-10 mph is predicted.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today, clearing gradually, with a high near 76, a low around 43 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will become increasingly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 75 and a low around 39. A west-southwest wind will blow at 10-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Wednesday with a high near 56, a low near 35 and a west-southwest wind at 15-20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph are predicted.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 85 and a low near 50.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 73, a low of 47 and a southeast wind of 6 mph with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 76, a low of 43 and a north-northeast wind of 5-10 mph.
May 4 Statistics
High: 68 Low: 55
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: none
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .77
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 4
High: 65 Low: 46
May 5 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:02
Sunset: 7:59
Length of day: 13:57
