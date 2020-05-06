Salida Weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today, with a high near 74, a low around 39 and a north-northwest wind of 5-10 mph becoming south-southwest at 15-20 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a high near 57, a low around 34 and a west wind of 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 85, a low around 47 and an east-southeast wind of 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 75 and a low around 46. A southeast wind of 5-9 mph is predicted.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 77, a low around 47 and a southeast wind of 10-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny and breezy Thursday with a high near 71, a low around 33 and a west wind of 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Thursday with a high near 50, a low around 25 and a west wind at 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 76 and a low near 41.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 68, a low of 37 and a north-northwest wind of 6-11 mph with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 79, a low of 39 and a north-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
May 5 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: none
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .77
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 5
High: 66 Low: 32
May 6 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:01
Sunset: 8:00
Length of day: 13:59
