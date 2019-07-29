Kids Weather

Longfellow Elementary School student Kyna Boyle said she likes munching apples on sunny summer days. Salida’s weather today will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 85, a low of 51 and a light and variable wind. 

 Kyna Boyle

Salida weather

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high near 63, a low near 47 and a southeast wind of 10-20 mph.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 96, a low of 69 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.

The Denver area will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 93 and a low of 64.

The Pueblo area will be sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 92 and a low of 62.

Extended forecast

Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low near 53 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.

The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 68, a low of 48 and a west wind of 10 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 94, a low of 65 and a southeast wind of 5 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 97, a low of 65 and a light and variable wind, gusting as high as 18 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 98, a low of 65 and a west wind of 5 mph.

Statistics

High     Low            Prcp.

Friday           73        58      none

Saturday       89        57      trace

Sunday         88        61      none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

July prcp.:                                 .54

July avg. prcp.:                      1.60

2019 prcp. to date:               5.42

Avg. Jan.-July prcp.:                6.27

Average high:       84.3

Average low:        47.6

Buena Vista Statistics

July 28

High: 83                         Low: 57

July 29 Statistics

Sunrise:                                 6:03

Sunset:                                  8:18

Length of day:                14:16

