Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 85, a low of 51 and a light and variable wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high near 63, a low near 47 and a southeast wind of 10-20 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 96, a low of 69 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
The Denver area will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 93 and a low of 64.
The Pueblo area will be sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 92 and a low of 62.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low near 53 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 68, a low of 48 and a west wind of 10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 94, a low of 65 and a southeast wind of 5 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 97, a low of 65 and a light and variable wind, gusting as high as 18 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 98, a low of 65 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 73 58 none
Saturday 89 57 trace
Sunday 88 61 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .54
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.42
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 28
High: 83 Low: 57
July 29 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:03
Sunset: 8:18
Length of day: 14:16
