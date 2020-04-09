Salida weather
Salida’s forecast today calls for sunny skies with a high of 64, a low around 35, a southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 47, a low of 28, a south wind of 10-15 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 67 and a low around 39. Wind 5-10 mph will blow out of the southeast.
Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be partly sunny today with a high near 55 and a low around 39.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 63 and a low around 40.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 62, a low around 33 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph. There will be a 40 percent chance of precipitation.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 41, a low around 26 and a west-southwest wind of 15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday, with a high near 69 and a low around 40.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 69 and a low around 40.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 71, a low around 40 and a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers.
April 8 Statistics
High: 67 Low: 34
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: none
April avg. prcp.: 2.77
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 8
High: 62 Low: 28
April 9 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:37
Sunset: 7:35
Length of day: 12:58
