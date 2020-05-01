Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 80, a low around 45 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph. A 20 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 59, a low around 38 and a west-southwest wind of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be sunny today with a high near 86, a low around 54 and a south-southeast wind of 5-15 mph.
The Denver area is predicted to be mostly sunny today with a high near 83 and a low around 49. A 20 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms is forecast.
The Pueblo area will be sunny today with a high of 91 and a low of 53.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 75 and a low around 42. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 79 and a low of 45. Winds will blow at 5-15 mph both days.
The Monarch area will be sunny this weekend with highs near 56, lows near 37 and west-southwest winds at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted for Saturday.
The Grand Junction area is forecast to be sunny this weekend with highs near 86 and lows near 53.
The Denver area will be partly sunny Saturday with a high near 70 and a low around 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 82 and a low of 50.
The Pueblo area will be sunny this weekend with highs in the lower to mid-80s and lows around 52.
April 30 Statistics
High: 80 Low: 42
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .20
April avg. prcp.: 1.58
2020 prcp. to date: .77
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 2.77
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 30
High: 76 Low: 36
May 1 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:07
Sunset: 7:55
Length of day: 13:49
