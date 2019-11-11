Sunny
Salida is predicted to be cloudy today in the morning, becoming sunny with a high near 44, an east-southeast wind of 5 mph and a low around 16 .
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 32, a low around 16 and west wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 56, a low of 24 and northeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be snowy this morning, becoming sunny with a high of 28, a low of 19 and a north-northeast wind of 5-9 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy today with snow and freezing drizzle early, then cloudy with a high near 31, a northwest wind of 5 mph and a low around 17.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be sunny Tuesday with a high near 57, a low around 28 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday, with a high near 39, a low of 26 and west wind at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 56 and a low near 29,
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 59, southwest wind of 3-7 mph and a low around 35.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 59, a south wind around 5 mph becoming calm and a low of 30.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 62 31 none
Saturday 68 30 none
Sunday 64 32 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 10
High: 62 Low: 30
Nov. 11 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:41
Sunset: 4:55
Length of day: 10:14
