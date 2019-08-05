Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 83, a low of 52 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high near 64, a low near 46 and a west wind of 10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 95, a low of 66 and a light and variable wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 90, a low of 62 and a west wind of 5-8 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 93, a low of 63 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high around 87, low near 53 and a light northwest wind.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 64, low of 46 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 97, a low of 69 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 94, a low of 64 and a light and variable wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 95, a low of 64 and a light and variable wind.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 87 56 .17
Saturday 83 53 none
Sunday 85 58 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .34
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.80
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 4
High: 81 Low: 50
Aug. 5 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:09
Sunset: 8:11
Length of day: 14:03
